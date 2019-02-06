France to Declare Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 – Macron

April 24 marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. According to different estimates, over 1 million Armenians were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I.

"France looks history in the face. As I have pledged, in the coming weeks, France will make April 24 a Day of Armenian Genocide Remembrance,” Macron wrote on Twitter, attaching his tweet from January 30, 2018, when he has expressed his commitment.

La France regarde l’Histoire en face.

Comme je m’y suis engagé, dans les prochaines semaines, la France fera du 24 avril une journée de commémoration du génocide arménien.https://t.co/NjGIO3LDrZ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 5 февраля 2019 г.

France, Russia and Germany, among others, recognize the Armenian genocide. Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing the mass murder of Armenians, claiming that the victims of the tragedy were both Turks and Armenians.