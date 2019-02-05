Register
20:51 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook logo

    Safety First: UK Cabinet Will Force Social Media to Tackle 'Suicidal' Content

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK digital minister Margot James, suicide prevention minister Jackie-Doyle Price, and Education secretary Damian Hinds have made pledges to tackle online abuse, citing concerns over self-harm and the need for online consent "from a very young age".

    Three UK officials have jointly vowed to "force" social media websites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to uphold safety rules after 14-year-old Molly Russell committed suicide in 2017. Russell, 14, had posted content on her Instagram account containing images of self-harm prior to her death, and her parents have demanded government action to tackle suicidal online content.

    Ms. James will meet with Facebook and plans to discuss a statutory "duty of care" on social media firms. Another meeting between UK health secretary Matt Hancock and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will take place on Thursday. 

    A video link up with Julian Assange, journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, at the session, End of the Monopoly: The Open Information Age, held as part of the New Era of Journalism: Farewell to Mainstream international media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    New UK Bill Could Share Journalists' Private Info With Foreign Governments
    A Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said that social media companies "clearly need to do more to ensure they are not promoting harmful content to vulnerable people," adding that a white paper will set outline "their responsibilities, how they should be met and what should happen if they are not." 

    Safer Internet Day Conference 2019 and Child Online Safety 

    The joint statement comes on the heels of the Safer Internet Day, which has gathered over 2,000 organisations to discuss topics and deliver activities for the event.

    Will Gardner OBE, Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, said in a press release that while sharing content online was "an integral part of everyday life for young people," research showed that "without clear guidance for navigating the complexities of online consent, the gap between young people's attitudes and behaviours is striking. 

    "Safer Internet Day provides a unique opportunity to address this gap, by listening to young people's experiences, leading by example, and encouraging conversations about our online lives," he said. 

    Mr. Gardner also said that it was vital "from an individual to an industry level" to support young people in understanding their rights to online consent, adding that communities "must move beyond advising them only on what they should do online, and work with them to understand how to do this in practice." 

    "In doing so, we can empower young people, and those that support them, to be better able to harness and use the positive power of the internet for good." 

    READ MORE: 'Facebook Has Become Very Politicised' – Online Privacy Advocate

    Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: "We are making Relationships Education compulsory in all primary schools and Relationships and Sex Education compulsory in all secondary schools, to sit alongside the existing Computing curriculum. Teachers will address online safety and appropriate behaviour in a way that is relevant to pupils' lives."

    "The Government is committed to keeping children safe online," Home secretary Sajid Javid said. "We are working closely with the technology industry to make the internet a safer and more responsible place." 

    Data Wars and The Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill 

    Despite making concerted efforts to crack down on online offences, MPs came under fire after they granted a third reading to the Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill on Wednesday, allowing UK authorities access to data from tech giants in overseas servers, as well as facilitate data exchanges with foreign governments, including Five Eyes nations, or the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and US, and could potentially be used to override existing data protection laws.

    Journalists and NGOs have slammed the new legislation as evasive and paving "the way for the Home Office to surrender up the content of our electronic communications to foreign governments", National Union of Journalists' general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said on Tuesday.

    Related:

    New UK Bill Could Share Journalists' Private Info With Foreign Governments
    Love Me, Tinder: Swedish Journalists Unmask Sex Trade on Popular Dating App
    Russian Media Reports Trusted by Majority of Country's Journalists - Study
    Trying to ‘Kill Critical Media’: DOJ Using FISA Courts to Spy on Journalists
    Tags:
    suicide, Five Eyes, suicide prevention, internet censorship, Internet governance, internet, Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill 2018, Safer Internet Centre, UK Department of Health and Social Care, UK Home Office, Ministry of Education and Science, Will Gardner OBE, Damian Hinds, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse