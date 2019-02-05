Register
19:19 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anders Fogh Rasmussen (file)

    Danish Gov't Muddled Waters Over Iraq Invasion to Fulfil US Wishes - Report

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    591

    Prior to Copenhagen's controversial decision to enter the Iraq War, important data was withheld from the Danish parliament, a comprehensive report, which took several years to compile, has found. Furthermore, information about Iraq's alleged WMDs, which were never found despite various intelligence reports, was distorted.

    Denmark's liberal-conservative government led by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who later became NATO's secretary general, failed to pass on important information to the foreign policy committee ahead of Denmark's controversial US-led engagement in Iraq in 2003, a several hundred page-long report, compiled by researchers from the University of Copenhagen, has stated.

    These wilful omissions gave parliament an "incomplete picture" of the situation, the report found. Denmark's contribution to military operations abroad generally reflects the decision-makers' desire to accommodate the US wishes, the historic report also stated.

    Firstly, the Fogh government failed to inform parliament of the very purpose of invading Iraq. The government knew in advance that the US' goal war was to railroad a regime change and overthrow Saddam Hussein. By contrast, then-Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Foreign Minister Per Stig Møller repeatedly stressed that the alleged goal was to disarm Baghdad's apparent weapons of mass destruction (WMD) infrastructure, the researchers stressed.

    "However, it appears from both embassy reports and other information such as internal notes that the US' goal was a regime change," the report said.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Foreign Minister Admits to Letting Libya Down After NATO Campaign

    Secondly, the Danish government concealed prior reports that the war in Iraq would have serious consequences for the local population and sow chaos throughout the region. The Danish government received intel reports from the Defence Intelligence Service (FE), which predicted that the war would "destabilise the region, dissolve the Iraqi state, trigger terror and demand long-term involvement".

    Thirdly, as associate professor Rasmus Mariager put it during the presentation of the report, the legal aspects were "adapted to political reality". While the Danish government assured there was sufficient legal basis for going to war, it was actually a political estimate, not a fact, researchers stressed.

    Fourthly, the government failed to inform the foreign policy committee that Anders Fogh Rasmussen already had a personal meeting with then-US Deputy Defence Minister Paul Wolfowitz on 22 March 2002, a year before the invasion got underway. Back then, Fogh allegedly promised Denmark's support for the invasion in the making. 

    Lastly, the Danish government exaggerated the trustfulness of the information, passing assessments as secure knowledge. As Anders Fogh Rasmussen stated at a press conference on 20 March 2003: "Iraq has weapons of mass destruction. It's not something we just think. We know it".

    The war investigation took two years to compile, and was led by associate professor Rasmus Mariager and professor Anders Wivel, both from the University of Copenhagen. In addition to Iraq, it also evaluated politician decisions on Kosovo (1998) and Afghanistan (2001), which resulted in the death of dozens Danish soldiers.

    The researchers found that Denmark was quick to show solidarity with the US in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, despite the absence of pressure from Washington.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Politicians Regret 2011 Libya Bombing as Report Finds It 'Ill-Advised'

    The report doesn't aim to apportion legal responsibility or point a finger. By contrast, the Iraq and Afghanistan Commission had this opportunity, but was closed down when Venstre returned to power in 2015.

    According to Red-Green alliance foreign policy spokeswoman Eva Flyvholm, the findings of the investigation call for a inquiry, which may call in witnesses and place legal responsibility accordingly.

    "It is now quite clear that the Fogh government withheld information about the Iraq war and that the truth was distorted for the parliament. It is a serious scandal that must be thoroughly investigated", Eva Flyvholm told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

    Copenhagen University professor Ole Wæver called the Iraq war "one of the biggest blunders of modernity".

    Denmark decided to join the war against Iraq on 21 March 2003, by the narrowest possible majority backed by Venstre, the Conservatives and the Danish People's Party. The same day, the US-led coalition started to bomb Iraq. The Danish ground contingent was deployed in Iraq between June 2003 and July 2007, peaking at about 550 men. Denmark's military involvement in Iraq was estimated to cost DKK 2.4 billion (circa $370 million at the current exchange rate). Eight Danish soldiers lost their lives during this period. 

    READ MORE: 'Under Pressure': Trump Twists Copenhagen's Arm to Up Defence Spending

    The US-led and Danish-backed invasion effectively toppled Hussein, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, plunged the nation into chaos and sectarian violence, and exacerbated ethnic and religious tensions in the region.

    Related:

    US Envoy 'Doesn't Understand' How Denmark Can Defend Itself Despite Budget Hike
    Tags:
    Iraq War, Venstre Party, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Scandinavia, Iraq, United States, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse