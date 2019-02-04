Investigators Release VIDEO Showing Body in Emiliano Sala's Crashed Plane

Earlier, a team of investigators located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel with professional footballer Emiliano Sala on board.

A recently published underwater video shows a body in the wreckage of the plane that was carrying football player Emiliano Sala from France to the United Kingdom, the British government said Monday.

"Tragically, in video footage from the [underwater remotely operated vehicle] ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB [Air Accidents Investigation Branch] is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police," the government said in a statement.

A small plane carrying Sala to Cardiff was reported missing in late January after it disappeared near Alderney island in the English Channel. An underwater search was swiftly launched.

Sala, born in Argentina, was set to join Cardiff City FC in a transfer from France's FC Nantes.

The wreckage was found in the English Channel on Sunday, exactly two weeks after the plane disappeared.