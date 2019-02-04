Register
15:37 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    Daesh Bride Suing British Intelligence Over Torture Allegations - Reports

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK government has been mired in a number of cases over state complicity in the torture of Brits suspected of terrorism. So far London has paid out tens of million of pounds in compensation.

    The wife of a Daesh* affiliated Jihadist is claiming a whopping £1million in compensation over allegations that she was beaten and tortured by a British intelligence operative, according to the Mirror.

    Reportedly, Muna Abdule says that she was shackled, hit with "metal cables" and verbally insulted by a British intelligence operative, after being detained in 2013 at an airport in Somalia where she was visiting her husband, Abdulqadir Mumin, who is known to be strongly affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.

    According to the Mirror, court papers filed by Mrs Abdule say that, "She [Mrs Abdule] says she was hooded in a manner which made it painful for her to breathe. She was threatened with being killed… She was frightened and slept little."

    ​The Mirror says that Mrs Abdule alleges to have been questioned by a group of men, most of whom had American accents but one British, who is mysteriously referred to in the court papers as "the British interrogator." The men were said to be in possession of personal information about Mrs Abdule, leading her to believe that they were at least partly in the service of the British government's MI6 intelligence service. 

    ​If Mrs Abdule's claims can be proven in a court of law, then it is possible than she could receive up to £1million in compensation from the British state.

    According to reports, Mrs Abdule resided in Berkshire in south England with her husband, Mr Mumin, until he was permanently banned from entering the country in 2010 after it was discovered that he was involved in supporting Somalia-based terrorist group, Al-Shabaab. The Mirror also alleges that Mr Mumin had explicit ties with Mohammed Emwazi, the British Daesh terrorist who was also known as 'Jihadi John.'

    READ MORE: Daesh Attacks Syrian Army Positions After International Coalition Raid – Report

    Before fleeing the UK for Somalia, reports say that Mr Mumin used to preach at a local mosque in Greenwich, London, which is believed to have been where Emwazi and other British Death terrorists used to to congregate and pray.

    The news comes as forces battling against the last remaining pockets of Daesh controlled territory along the Syria-Iraqi border claim that the terrorist group is breathing its last breaths. A Syrian Democratic Forces Commander told Sky News over the weekend that Daesh are "finished." 

    "It's just a matter of days, not weeks. They're finished — military at least," he reportedly added.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Tags:
    interrogation, torture, terrorists, al-Shabaab, Daesh, Mohammed Emwazi, Jihadi John, United Kingdom, Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse