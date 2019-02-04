Daesh Bride Suing British Intelligence Over Torture Allegations - Reports

The UK government has been mired in a number of cases over state complicity in the torture of Brits suspected of terrorism. So far London has paid out tens of million of pounds in compensation.

The wife of a Daesh* affiliated Jihadist is claiming a whopping £1million in compensation over allegations that she was beaten and tortured by a British intelligence operative, according to the Mirror.

Reportedly, Muna Abdule says that she was shackled, hit with "metal cables" and verbally insulted by a British intelligence operative, after being detained in 2013 at an airport in Somalia where she was visiting her husband, Abdulqadir Mumin, who is known to be strongly affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.

According to the Mirror, court papers filed by Mrs Abdule say that, "She [Mrs Abdule] says she was hooded in a manner which made it painful for her to breathe. She was threatened with being killed… She was frightened and slept little."

​The Mirror says that Mrs Abdule alleges to have been questioned by a group of men, most of whom had American accents but one British, who is mysteriously referred to in the court papers as "the British interrogator." The men were said to be in possession of personal information about Mrs Abdule, leading her to believe that they were at least partly in the service of the British government's MI6 intelligence service.

​If Mrs Abdule's claims can be proven in a court of law, then it is possible than she could receive up to £1million in compensation from the British state.

According to reports, Mrs Abdule resided in Berkshire in south England with her husband, Mr Mumin, until he was permanently banned from entering the country in 2010 after it was discovered that he was involved in supporting Somalia-based terrorist group, Al-Shabaab. The Mirror also alleges that Mr Mumin had explicit ties with Mohammed Emwazi, the British Daesh terrorist who was also known as 'Jihadi John.'

Before fleeing the UK for Somalia, reports say that Mr Mumin used to preach at a local mosque in Greenwich, London, which is believed to have been where Emwazi and other British Death terrorists used to to congregate and pray.

The news comes as forces battling against the last remaining pockets of Daesh controlled territory along the Syria-Iraqi border claim that the terrorist group is breathing its last breaths. A Syrian Democratic Forces Commander told Sky News over the weekend that Daesh are "finished."

"It's just a matter of days, not weeks. They're finished — military at least," he reportedly added.

