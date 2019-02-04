Not-So Happy Meal: McDonald's Customer Arrested After Onion Complaint - Reports

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
The arrested man had reportedly consumed six large cans of lager prior to the incident. At a court hearing in Manchester, the offender admitted that he'd assaulted an emergency worker while drunk and had conducted himself in a disorderly manner in a public place, Metro newspaper reported.
British police detained a McDonald's customer in Manchester on 1 February after he called them to complain that his Big Mac burger had onions in it; moreover, the arrested man attempted to start a fist fight with the fast food restaurant's manager, according to Metro outlet.
The 53-year-old man, Leslie McDonagh, visited the chain late Friday evening, where he argued that he was given the "wrong meal" and that it would be problematic for him to consume, as it could have provoked a severe allergic reaction, the media cited him as saying.
In court, McDonagh pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker while drunk and to disorderly behaviour in public.
He will have to pay a fine of £190, complete a 12-month community order as well as do 120 hours of unpaid work.
