Register
14:04 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims pray in the street outside The Grande Mosque in Paris on August 21, 2018, as they celebrate the first day of the Islamic Festival of Eid al-Adha. Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the festival of sacrifice which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God

    Many Europeans Believe Their Values Clash With Islam - Poll

    © AFP 2018 / Zakaria Abdelkafi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4 0 0

    The results of the poll came out the same day the Pope travelled to the UAE with a message of peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims.

    A recent survey has found that Europeans and Americans believe to a great extent that Islam is incompatible with Western values.

    According to the poll, conducted last month by the British Internet-based data analysis firm YouGov, nearly half of respondents in France and Germany — 46 and 47 percent, respectively — perceive a "fundamental clash" between Islam and the values of their society.

    READ MORE: Swedish Party Founder Exposes 'Islamist Infiltration' Into Politics

    In Britain, 38 percent of respondents exhibited unfavourable attitudes toward Islam and in the United States, 36 percent perceived a clash of values.

    Only 24 percent of those polled in Britain indicated favourable impressions of Islam, which was received warmly by an even smaller proportion of respondents in France (22 percent), Germany (20 percent), and the US (17 percent).

    Comparative online surveys reveal that a much higher number of Western respondents tend to have a particularly unfavourable attitude to Islam, versus other religions such as Judaism, Buddhism, and Christianity.

    "Clear majorities of Western respondents in the study also described themselves as either very or fairly concerned about the possible rise of extremism in Islam, including 72% in both France and Germany, 66% in Britain and 56% in the United States," YouGov said.

    Unlike in Western countries, smaller portions of respondents in the Middle East and North Africa feel the same way toward Christianity, with as few as 25 percent in Saudi Arabia, 22 percent in Algeria, 13 percent in the UAE, and 7 percent in Egypt perceiving a clash with Christianity.

    Half of those surveyed in Egypt and a third in the UAE said that Christianity is generally compatible with the values of their society, with respondents in Saudi Arabia and Algeria displaying a less favourable attitude (13 percent and 9 percent, respectively).

    READ MORE: Outrage as Swedish TV Cuts Word 'Islam' From Saudi Refugee Girl Story

    Nearly two-thirds of respondents in the predominantly Muslim Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt said their values were incompatible with other religions such as Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism. The attitude toward Judaism is slightly warmer in Algeria (55 percent), Saudi Arabia (54 percent), and Egypt (49 percent).

    The Entry of the Crusaders into Constantinople
    CC0
    History Books Vilify Europe, Whitewash Islam - Norwegian Research

    Respondents in these countries appear to be less concerned about the possible rise of extremism in Islam that those polled in Western countries: 52 percent in the UAE said they were either very or fairly concerned, compared with 39 percent in Algeria, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia, and 37 percent in Egypt.

    The survey was timed to coincide with Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi. The Pope arrived in the UAE on Sunday, becoming the first Roman Catholic pontiff ever to visit the Arabian peninsula. He is set to meet with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the Muslim Council of Elders, an international organization that seeks to promote peace in Muslim societies.

    The Pope is expected to deliver a message of peace to encourage a dialogue between Muslims and Christians and promote mutual understanding and peace-making in the Middle East.

    It comes at a time when Europe is seeing a resurgence of right-wing politicians and anti-immigrant sentiment, triggered by the massive inflow of refugees and asylum-seekers from the mostly Muslim countries of North Africa and the Middle East. In Egypt, Libya, Iraq and Syria, Christians have faced widespread violence at the hands of Islamic extremists since the 2011 Arab Spring.

    Related:

    'Radical Islam Won': Outrage as Belgium Bans Halal, Kosher Slaughter Methods
    Uproar as Islamists Reportedly Spotted at Muslim Meeting in Cologne, Germany
    Boycott Threats as Norwegian Hotel Drops Pork, 'Lays Flat for Islam'
    UK Anti-Islamism Activist Tommy Robinson Blames Establishment for Axing His Site
    Proximity to 'Islamist Hotbeds' Libya, Algeria Makes Morocco Vulnerable - Ex-MEP
    Tags:
    values, clash, Christianity, Islam, extremism, poll, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse