Jackpot! Frenchman Orders Bikini for His Babe, Gets Parcel Full of Gold Instead

A resident of the small western French city of Vannes didn't pay much mind to the fact that the package he got turned out to be quite a bit heavier than the one he was expecting.

After receiving a package on Saturday, a Vannes resident found not the two-piece swimsuit he ordered for his wife, but a literal treasure trove of gold coins and bars worth a small fortune, Ouest-France has reported.

The small, heavy package was filled with Louis d'or coins, coins struck in the early 20th century, as well as small gold bars weighting between 20 and 50 grams – for a total of 700 grams' worth of the precious metal. The invoice showed the total value to be close to 20,000 euros.

After inspecting the parcel more closely, the accidental recipient discovered that the name on the package was that of a person a few kilometres from his home. Driving to the address, the young man found that nobody was home.

The man then took the parcel to the police to report the mix-up, with officers thanking him for bringing it to them. Eventually, the accidental recipient was able to contact the owner by phone, and invited him to go to the police station to collect his misplaced property.

The young Vannes couple, meanwhile, are still waiting for the swimsuit, which they need for a planned vacation to Vietnam in March.