Man Fires at US Base in German City of Wiesbaden With Popgun - Reports

The suspect was reportedly detained after police responded to the incident. The US base in Wiesbaden hosts some 3,000 US troops and approximately 12,000 additional personnel.

A man reportedly fired several times fired with a popgun at an American military base in Wiesbaden, a city in the German state of Hesse.

According to local media reports, the suspect sat in a small truck. In response to the incident, a helicopter and several police cars were sent; the man and his accomplice were subsequently detained.

The German city hosts the USAG Wiesbaden Army Base, one of almost 50 American bases in Germany. Some 15,000 personnel are stationed at the base; about 3,000 of them are military troops.



No further details were immediately available.

