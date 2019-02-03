EU 'Trying to Start a Civil War in Ireland', France's Marine Le Pen Claims

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
A spate of violence, including a car bombing, plus the discovery of an illegal cache of weapons on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, have raised fears that a hard Brexit agreement could restart old conflicts and threaten the 1998 Good Friday peace treaty between Republicans and Loyalists.
Former presidential candidate and National Rally party president Marine Le Pen has accused the European Union of trying to unleash a civil war in Ireland through the terms of its Brexit deal with the UK.
"The EU is, in fact, trying to unleash a civil war in Ireland in some form…to renew the conflict which existed in Ireland," Le Pen said, speaking to panelists in a broadcast on Brexit on BFM TV on Sunday.
The EU's goal, according to the politician, is to make Brexit "as painful as possible" in order to discourage other countries from "the "bad idea'" of wanting to leave the European Union."
"The 'divorce' may be very painful, but much more so for the EU than for the UK," Le Pen added.
Last month, a car bombing in Londonderry, Northern Ireland put the city on lockdown, with a group calling itself the 'New IRA' claiming responsibility and warning people not to "collaborate with the British." The attack prompted the UK's MI5 intelligence agency to deploy hundreds of agents on a massive anti-terrorist operation, according to UK media. Last week, two people were also wounded in separate paramilitary-style shootings in Londonderry. Also last week, police discovered an illegal arms cache in the Cooley Peninsula near the Irish Republic's border with Northern Ireland.
In an article published in The Telegraph on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May signalled her readiness to return to negotiations with Brussels to "battle for Britain," and insisted that her goals include a bid to ensure that "there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland."
The recent spate of violence has sparked fears that militants could return Northern Ireland to a situation akin to 'The Troubles', a 30-year period of fighting between Catholic Republicans and Protestant Unionists, which lasted until the signing of a ceasefire in 1994 and a peace treaty known as the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. A hard border, something that May has repeatedly promised to avoid, would be a violation of the peace agreement. The border issue has proven to be a major obstacle in Brexit talks, with Brussels warning that Brexit would automatically cause a hard border if the UK left the EU without a withdrawal agreement. Britain's scheduled exit date from the bloc is scheduled for March 29.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)