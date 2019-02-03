Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says

As Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, expect their first child, it seems that the impending parenthood has significantly affected the way the pair conduct themselves, the Daily Express reports.
Judy James, a body language expert, told the newspaper that the prince’s body language apparently shows that he has become much more protective of his wife.
"Their body language became more mirrored and even more exclusive than it had before. Harry’s eye-gazing with Meghan on the beach during their first tour shows such intense focus that it seems someone is trying to tap him on the shoulder to get his attention," she noted.
The expert also noted that while Meghan now looks more laid-back, greeting the crowds "with a very communicative smile as though sharing her good news and her excitement over the baby", Harry seems "anxious", acting as a "bodyguard" for his wife.
"While Meghan beams confidently and happily Harry often appears to be going into "bodyguard" mode around her now, towing her along with one hand; placing a protective hand on the small of her back or wrapping his arm around her shoulders, or ushering her along with one arm held out while she seems intent on spending more time chatting to royal fans," James added.
READ MORE: Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter
Kensington Palace announced the couple's pregnancy in October 2018 following speculation prompted by Meghan Markle’s loose-fitting, buttoned-up designer coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October.
Last month, however, a number of social media users went on to speculate that Meghan’s pregnancy might be fake, floating far-fetched theories.
All comments
Show new comments (0)