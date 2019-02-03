Register
    Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

    Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    In October, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, drawing further media attention to the royal couple and sparking intense speculation about Meghan’s pregnancy.

    As Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, expect their first child, it seems that the impending parenthood has significantly affected the way the pair conduct themselves, the Daily Express reports.

    Judy James, a body language expert, told the newspaper that the prince’s body language apparently shows that he has become much more protective of his wife.

    "Their body language became more mirrored and even more exclusive than it had before. Harry’s eye-gazing with Meghan on the beach during their first tour shows such intense focus that it seems someone is trying to tap him on the shoulder to get his attention," she noted.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Social Media in Stitches as Meghan Markle Uses Bananas to Cheer Up Sex Workers
    According to Mr James, "Harry’s anxiety gestures pretty much began when he met Meghan", with the prince eventually losing "the boyish ‘fun’ facial expressions that always made him look so naughty and adopted a more adult, serious mode as he changed states to husband and then father".

    The expert also noted that while Meghan now looks more laid-back, greeting the crowds "with a very communicative smile as though sharing her good news and her excitement over the baby", Harry seems "anxious", acting as a "bodyguard" for his wife.

    "While Meghan beams confidently and happily Harry often appears to be going into "bodyguard" mode around her now, towing her along with one hand; placing a protective hand on the small of her back or wrapping his arm around her shoulders, or ushering her along with one arm held out while she seems intent on spending more time chatting to royal fans," James added.

    READ MORE: Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter

    Kensington Palace announced the couple's pregnancy in October 2018 following speculation prompted by Meghan Markle’s loose-fitting, buttoned-up designer coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October.

    Last month, however, a number of social media users went on to speculate that Meghan’s pregnancy might be fake, floating far-fetched theories. 

    body language, pregnancy, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
