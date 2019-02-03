About 10,000 Houses in Sweden Left Without Electricity Amid Snowfall - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - At least 9,000 households in Sweden were left without electricity on Sunday amid heavy snowfalls, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported.

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, the heavy snowfalls came down to the east of the country causing electrical outage in numerous households.

Meanwhile, the Sveriges Radio broadcaster reported that approximately 1,700 households were left without electricity in the Stockholm area.

At the same time, mobile apps of Stockholm Public Transport (SL) show that the snowfalls have provoked bus traffic stop in several suburbs of Stockholm, including Jarfalla, Marsta-Sigtuna, Rinkeby, Sollentuna and Taby. According to the data in mobile apps, some districts in the south of the capital have also been affected.

A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day that traffic was not disrupted in the city of Stockholm despite several reports on bus delays.

Earlier, The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) issued a class 1 warning for the entire east coast of Sweden, including Stockholm. From 15 to 25 centimetres (from 6 to 10 inches) of snow are expected by midday of Sunday.

Weathermen urged residents not to use cars, and in case of a need to go outside to stock up on warm clothes and a thermos.