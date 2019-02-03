Man With Knife-Like Object Detained at Heathrow Airport in London - Met Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Metropolitan Police detained a man at the Heathrow airport who allegedly behaved suspiciously and was armed with a knife-like metal object, the Mirror newspaper reported citing a police spokesman.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour and is currently in custody at a west London police station. No reports of any persons injured and no firearms were deployed," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Mirror newspaper on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the London police were called to the Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport at about 7:00 GMT after receiving a message about a man armed with a knife.

The police said that the detained man is in his 20s.

It was noted that the object he was carrying was not a knife, but another metal object.

Last November, armed police responded to a suspicious package in Heathrow's Terminal 4, which resulted in a brief airport's lockdown, however, the item turned out to be harmless.