At Least 3 Killed in Restaurant Explosion in Southern Greece - Reports

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. local time (19:15 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Greek Reporter news website. The explosion claimed the lives of two employees and the owner of the restaurant, while other reports suggested that it was the owner's wife who was killed not the owner.
Three fire service vehicles promptly extinguished the fire and police cordoned off the area. Local authorities have launched the investigation into the tragedy.
