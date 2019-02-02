Shooting in Turkish Cafe in Belgium's Antwerp Injures 3 - Reports

The nature and circumstances of the incident are unknown at this point. According to the VRT TV station, there are tensions between the Turkish and Kurdish communities in this area of the city.

At least three people were wounded as a result of a shooting that took place in the Belgian city of Antwerp, VRT reported. According to the media outlet, two suspects have been detained by police, after they were disarmed.

Police have cordoned off the area where the incident occurred, according to the broadcaster.

​The reasons behind the shooting are not immediately clear. However, as VRT noted, there are some tensions between Turkish and Kurdish communities in this area of the city.