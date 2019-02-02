Week 12: Yellow Vests Anti-Government Protests Hit France (LIVE VIDEO)

Other than voicing their usual demands, protesters will also raise the issue of police violence following protest leader Jérôme Rodrigues sustaining an eye injury in an earlier rally.

Yellow Vests demonstrations are underway on Saturday, with the anti-establishment movement reaching its twelfth week of nationwide protests. Rallies are expected to take place not only in Paris, but in Bordeaux, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille and numerous small French towns.

The Yellow Vests protests, aptly named after the reflective jacket all drivers in France are required to carry in their vehicles, began in mid-November, sparked by concerns over an impending gas and diesel tax hike. While Paris has since scrapped the proposed tax increase, the protests have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs throughout the country.

