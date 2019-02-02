Register
14:46 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala January 2, 2015 as police tighten security around some of the country's main mosques

    Swedish Imam Threatens Journo Over Muslim School Probe – Report

    © REUTERS / Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112

    The proportion of Muslims in Sweden is currently estimated at about 8.1 percent of the country's population of 10 million, making it the most numerous in Scandinavia.

    A reporter from the Swedish newspaper Gefle Dagblad was threatened by an imam over the journalist's investigation into a Muslim school thought to be linked to a local mosque in the  city of Gavle, Expressen reports.

    The incident took place during a recent meeting between the reporter and the school's manager, who admitted a link between the school and the Gavle mosque.

    READ MORE: 'Islamist Mouthpiece': Report Reveals Muslim Brotherhood Influence in Sweden

    The meeting was also attended by an imam from the mosque who had rejected Gefle Dagblad's requests for an interview over the past four years, which had prompted the reporter to seize the opportunity.

    The situation dramatically escalated after a "third man" started to film the interview; following the encounter, the imam became furious and ordered the reporter to delete the video.

    Commenting on the incident, Gefle Dagblad's editor-in-chief Anders Ingvarsson said that "when a reporter, under threats, insults and waving fists, is forced to erase images, one has passed a border where one threatens our democracy and freedom of the press".

    READ MORE: 'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'

    "The direct threat was to the reporter, but through this, one affects journalism for all our readers and our ambition to portray reality," Ingvarsson pointed out.

    The incident comes amid reports that Islamic radicalisation-related problems have been on the rise in Sweden for the past few years.

    Kebab shop
    CC0
    Muslim TV Cook Making Kebab During Midsummer Festivity Stirs Outrage in Sweden
    According to a survey by the Swedish Defence College, within less than a decade, Sweden's extreme Islamist community has grown from 200 members to 2,000, with Salafism playing a vital role in the spread of violent Islamism in a number of Swedish cities, including Gothenburg.

    Peder Hyllengren of the Swedish Defence College, for his part, claimed that Sweden had already turned into an international hub for extremists.

    The exact number of Muslims in Sweden is a matter for debate due to the absence of religion-based statistics. A 2017 report by Pew Research Center estimated that 8.1 percent of Sweden's population of 10 million was Muslim, the highest percentage in Scandinavia and one of the highest in the EU.

    Related:

    Breaking Barriers: Sweden's First Muslim Party Hopes to Make Way Into Parliament
    Muslim 'Maryam' Multicultural Sweden's Fastest-Growing Name
    'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'
    Tags:
    imam, reporter, journalist, mosque, school, interview, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse