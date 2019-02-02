Briton Who Went on Funeral Home Sex Spree Slapped With Stiff Sentence - Reports

Apart from the jail term, the perp was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years. He was earlier sectioned after a horrendous scene at a funeral parlour, where he had sex with a dead woman's body.

Kasim Shazada Khurum, who infamously broke into a funeral home in Birmingham in November, was sentenced to six years in prison for what the judge said "offended all human sensitivity".

"I am not aware of — and nor have I been able to find — any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead," Judge Melbourne Inman QC said, as quoted by Birmingham Live.

The judge admitted that there were no sentencing guidelines for Khurum's case, as it was unprecedented.

The 23-year-old Khurum, unemployed, pleaded guilty last month to charges of burglary and sexual penetration of a corpse at the Co-Operative undertakers in Birmingham. He illegally entered into the funeral home on 11 November, searching the property and stealing jewellery, West Midlands Police reported.

The alarm went off and the police arrested Khurum at the scene, where he was found desecrating a dead woman's body. The criminal had previously disturbed all nine coffins in the parlour and at least three bodies, moved another female out of her coffin and removed some of her clothes. His condition at the time was later deemed to be a "drug-induced" psychosis, caused by a cocktail of narcotics and alcohol.

"This is a horrendous and disturbing act. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been affected by this crime," noted Detective Chief Inspector John Askew.