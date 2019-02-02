Two People Injured in Paramilitary-Style Shootings in Northern Ireland - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two people were wounded in separate paramilitary-style shootings in the UK city of Londonderry, located in Northern Ireland, local media have reported.

The Belfast Telegraph news outlet reported that the shootings occurred in the city’s Ballymagroarty area shortly after 08:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Friday.

"Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry/Londonderry this evening. There are no further details available at this time", local police wrote on Twitter.

The two shot men in their 30s have reportedly been treated by paramedics at the scene and subsequently hospitalized. Their wounds are not considered to be life-threatening.

PSNI Derry/Londonderry confirm: “SHOOTING IN BALLYMAC Depresses me I’ve déjà vu writing this. 2 males shot in Paramilitary Style Attacks around 8pm in 2 nearby locations Ballymac Innocent residents shouldn’t have to worry about criminal thugs shooting people outside their homes." pic.twitter.com/YNBnE5NVh8 — Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) 1 февраля 2019 г.

On 19 January, Londonderry faced a car bomb attack. The authorities reportedly suspected the New Irish Republican Army (New IRA) dissident paramilitary group of carrying out the attack.

The New IRA, which has been allegedly behind a number of attacks over the recent years, seeks a united Ireland and rejects Northern Ireland’s current political institutions. Media have reported, citing UK counter-terrorism officials, that they feared the group would use public concerns over the prospect of a hard border on the island of Ireland due to looming Brexit in their interests.

The possible hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has been the source of concern for many UK lawmakers, as it could lead to customs checks within the United Kingdom and could keep the country aligned with the EU customs union for an undetermined period of time.

In the 1970s and 1990s, clashes between local Catholics and Protestants occurred in Northern Ireland, accompanied by terrorist attacks. The attacks also occurred in the 2010s. For instance, on 22 February 2017 the New IRA group reportedly attempted to blow up a police car in Derry.