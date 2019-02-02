‘Europe Not Fulfilling Obligations Under Migrant Deal with Ankara' - Ambassador

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a press conference after the 5th Southern EU Countries Summit, noted that the problems associated with migration have caused tensions in relations between France and Italy, as well as other EU nations. "Europe could implode because it is lagging behind in finding solutions to the problems".

The migration issue and relations with Turkey were key topics at the annual gathering of the leaders from seven EU countries — Spain, Portugal, France, Malta, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus. The summit took place in Nicosia on 29 January.

European leaders called on Turkey to implement the 2013 Readmission Agreement and normalize relations with the Republic of Cyprus, which controls only the southern part of the island, with the north being controlled by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — which is recognized only by Turkey.

Under the Readmission Agreement, migrants using Turkish territory during their transit to the EU by illegal means will be readmitted to Turkey, and Turkey is then responsible for repatriating them to their country of origin. In exchange, Turkey is seeking visa liberalization with the EU for its citizens.

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that Turkey must "fulfil all its obligations toward Cyprus, including cooperation, as well as effective implementation of the Readmission Agreement with the European Union, without discriminations".

The former head of the Turkish foreign minister's office and the former ambassador of Turkey to Sweden, Finland, and Jordan, Oktay Aksoy, told Sputnik that the main problem in this matter was actually not Turkey implementing the accord, but the reluctance of EU countries to assist Turkey in implementing the agreement on refugees.

"At present, there is a big migration wave towards Europe. Of course, it partially goes through Turkey, but the main part of the migrants move to Europe from Africa, from the south of the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, European countries are only trying to prevent this. However, it is obvious that the problem cannot be solved only this way. We have an agreement with the EU, the purpose of which is to conduct regular monitoring of the situation with regard to migration waves. This agreement was concluded with the direct assistance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. However, many European countries prefer not to cooperate with Turkey on this issue, especially when it comes to the need for financial investments and fulfilment of obligations".

The former ambassador said that European countries don't provide full assistance to Turkey on the deal and that's the main problem:

"Turkey is forced to implement many initiatives alone within the framework of the agreement. The Europeans are quite satisfied with this situation, they believe that Turkey ‘will somehow continue to cope with the flows of refugees', and they are trying to shift the entire burden of the problem onto Ankara, not fully fulfilling their obligations. This is a very serious problem".

While the Cypriot president accused Turkey of failing to apply the Readmission Agreement towards Cyprus, the top Turkish diplomat said that EU countries are not always united on the issue of migration.

"The EU countries must first learn to act together. They may show unity, say, on the issue of Brexit, but at the same time they do not want to have anything in common and deal with external situations, when they may be required to take on certain obligations, especially financial ones. Meanwhile, such an approach creates tensions and problems in relations within the EU. Europe should take the matter more seriously", Oktay Aksoy concluded.

2018 saw a lot of infighting between EU member states over the migration flows of asylum seekers arriving by sea after the Turkey-to-Greece route's numbers fell following the EU-Turkey deal, with Italy then becoming one of the main recipients of migrants into Europe.

Tensions have been on the rise since June 2018, when Italy closed its ports to migrant rescue boats saying migrants were not welcome in Italy, as the Italian government tries to increase pressure on EU member states for a collective response and to share the burden of arrivals.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte regretted the lack of a united EU approach to dealing with the rescue of migrants, saying that Europe must abide by "the principle that anyone setting foot in any European country, actually sets foot in Europe as a whole".

