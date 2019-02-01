Register
18:47 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Girls sunbathing watch boys promoting a discotheque at Playa des Cavallet beach in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, on Ibiza Island on July 10, 2015.

    Dunes at Ibiza’s Beaches Under Threat of Destruction by Fans of Outdoor Sex

    © AFP 2018 / JAIME REINA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Europe’s top party destination, Ibiza, has also garnered the fame of being the perfect retreat for those seeking sex with strangers alfresco. While the involved parties, pursuing pleasures of the flesh, face a high chance of catching STDs (sexually transmitted diseases), their passion could also pose a danger to the eco-system of the island.

    The renowned, but delicate, sand dunes of Es Cavallet de Ibiza are facing the threat of destruction by tourists going there to hook up at the beach. The sexual escapades, especially popular among the gay community with an activity known as “cruising”, could lead to serious alterations to the delicate ecosystem of the Ses Salines Natural Park, Diario de Mallorca reports.

    The outlet cites geographer from the University of the Balearic Islands Francesc Xavier Roig, who laments that many people on a daily basis jump over the barriers that separate the closed areas from the beach, ignoring the damage that they cause to the ecosystem.

    According to biologist Joan Carles Palerm, the trespassers are unwittingly destroying the protective structure that is formed by small and delicate plants by stomping on them. These plants prevent erosion by the local wind called “embat”, which blows in from the sea. If the barrier does not exist, the wind starts, little by little, to grind the soil, causing cracks. And if the system is weakened, the sand will move to the outlying unique salinas. Geologists and biologists warn that the damage to the area could become irreparable.

    Although local authorities have tried to re-organise the public use of the beach, passers-by continue to go to areas that impact the fragile geological system.

    READ MORE: Outdoor Sex Fans Beset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Country Home – Reports

    At the same time, the “Stop” cords, which are intended to restrict passage, do not help, while the signs are ignored or destroyed, according to a Ses Salines Natural Park official. At the same time, there are no patrols that are able to warn tourists against trespassing or able to stop the activities in the restricted areas, despite earlier attempts to introduce this type of measure.

    "Some years ago we did campaigns to inform those who were trespassing, but they caused conflicts”, park official Vicenç Forteza said pointing out that it was “not easy for a worker to confront these people”, who would face “aggression problems”.

    Es Cavallet happens to have one of the most famous naturist beaches of the White Island. The outlet points out that in the gay community it is rated as one of the top hideaways for cruising, according to themed websites.

    READ MORE: Ibiza Flight Diverted to France Over Drunken Passenger With Blow Up Sex Doll

    As Xisco Roig points out, such problems are not exclusive to the dune systems in Ibiza — Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), Es Trenc (Mallorca), Son Boi (Menorca) also happen to be favourite cruising destinations.

    Related:

    Mess on Ibiza Flight as Drunk Woman 'Gets Boobs Out,' ‘Lap Dances' on Passengers
    British Airways Ibiza-Bound Flight Aborts Takeoff Due to Brutal Fight
    Ibiza Flight Diverted to France Over Drunken Passenger With Blow Up Sex Doll
    Tags:
    beach, tourism, threat, biologist, nature, ecology, sex, Ibiza, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse