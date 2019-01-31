Two French Police Officers Convicted of Raping Canadian Tourist in Paris

Emily Spanton, a Canadian holidaymaker, said she went out "to have some fun" while on vacation in Paris but ended up raped in a police station.

On Thursday, 31 January, Nicolas Redouane, 49, and 40-year-old Antoine Quirin, were convicted of rape. Both were jailed for seven years.

Ms. Spanton, who was 35 at the time, said she was raped after she met a group of police officers in a bar in Paris on 22 April, 2014, and agreed to visit their offices, which were just across the river Seine from the bar.

#breaking 2 French cops found guilty of raping Canadian woman Emily Spanton. #procès36 — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) 31 January 2019

"It was the worst mistake of my life," said Ms. Spanton, who has waived her right to anonymity.

On Thursday, 31 January, the two officers, who for legal reasons can only be identified as Nicolas R, 49, and 40-year-old Antoine Q, were convicted of rape.

Ms. Spanton admitted she was intoxicated when she met the men and agreed she had been flirting but she said she never consented to any sexual activity.

DNA from three men was found on her underwear, including the two defendants.

The two defendants had denied rape and claimed sexual activity was consensual.

After chatting with the men she agreed to go to their offices at 36 Quai des Orfevres, the headquarters of the Paris criminal police, which featured in the Maigret detective novels of writer Georges Simenon.

— Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) 31 January 2019

"They explained the police station had been the subject of films, and made it sound like something I would want to see and I thought that going to a police station would sober me up as there would be plenty of lights and people," said Ms. Spanton.

But she said when she got there it was the middle of the night and the fifth floor office was empty and dark.

She said she was forced to drink whiskey and was then forced to her knees and sexually assaulted. She claimed she was raped by up to three policemen.

"I just gave up, just wanted it to be over. I kept my eyes closed," she told the court, which is directly next door to the police station where the attack allegedly took place.

Ms. Spanton admitted her glasses were taking off, making it difficult to identify her assailants.