Register
19:21 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A video link up with Julian Assange, journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, at the session, End of the Monopoly: The Open Information Age, held as part of the New Era of Journalism: Farewell to Mainstream international media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center

    New UK Bill Could Share Journalists' Private Info With Foreign Governments

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Freedom of speech advocates have urged UK lawmakers to safeguard journalistic rights after a bill facilitating police access to journalists' private emails was submitted to Commons, with debates set to begin on Wednesday.

    The Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill will help UK authorities access data in overseas servers from foreign tech companies like Google, Facebook and others, in addition to increasing data exchanges with foreign governments.

    The law could become a catalyst for circumventing existing protections on data accessible to UK authorities, with many global news outlets and journalists relying on US-based email and social media services for everyday operations.

    The bill “paves the way for the Home Office to surrender up the content of our electronic communications to foreign governments” National Union of Journalists' general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "This Conservative government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for journalism and disregard for press freedom, relentlessly introducing new laws and powers that undermine and compromise the ability of journalists to carry out their work with integrity and in safety," Ms. Stanistreet said.

    Keyboard
    CC0
    Close Associate: The Integrity Initiative’s Intimate Connections to 'RussiaGate'
    "This government has sought to restrict existing freedom of information law, introduced draconian surveillance legislation, tried to make it easier to prosecute journalists by reforming the Official Secrets Act and now it’s pushing legislation that disregards the few legal protections there are for journalistic material and sources."

    "So let us be in no doubt – this government is orchestrating a deliberately hostile legal environment for all journalists," she added.

    Rebecca Vincent of Reporters Without Borders said: “The fact that this bill is incredibly technical and complex is perhaps why it has largely evaded public scrutiny for so long, but the implications are potentially very damaging to press freedom and broader human rights."

    “Against a backdrop of other recent moves that will serve to restrict press freedom in the UK, such as the counter-terrorism and border security bill, which will likely be adopted any day now, this is very worrying indeed. The bill merits intervention even at this late stage of debate.”

    Dominic Cooper, General Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Journalists (CIOJ) told Sputnik that his institute believes that "professional journalists and their publishers need much greater safeguards to protect media freedom and the confidentiality of journalists' sources from any law that seeks global open access by state and crime investigators". 

    "Without the necessary constitutional safeguards, checks and balances, it could become a free for all, for the plundering and sharing of journalistic data," Mr. Cooper said, adding that "those safeguards have to meet the standards of the 1984 Police and Criminal Evidence Act".

    Reporters Without Borders and seven other press freedom organisations such as Index on Censorship, Big Brother Watch and others signed an open letter condemning the new bill, stating that it could lead to "unprecedented and broad" powers granted to UK authorities, in addition to eroding "privacy, freedom of expression, and press freedom".

    But a Home Office spokesperson said that whilst "no one should be above the law", the UK government was listening to journalists concerns.

    “The tools available to our law enforcement must be fit for the online world in which we live. Ninety-nine per cent of data linked to child abuse is held overseas and the faster we get it the quicker we can stop abusers", the Home Office said in a statement, adding that the bill would “give police and prosecutors quicker and easier access to vital electronic data held outside the UK".

    “We have listened to concerns and made sure that journalists will be informed in advance of an application being made to the court," the spokesperson continued. "This will give them the opportunity to make representations to the judge at the time of the application."

    This undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, shows its American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi
    © AP Photo / Press TV
    Iranian Journalist Hashemi Says FBI Tried to 'Instil Fear' During Her Illegal Detention
    “No one should be above the law but we have recognised journalists’ concerns by tabling a range of amendments.”

    The Crime Overseas Production Orders Bill was sponsored by Conservative junior government minister Baroness Williams of Trafford and Home Office secretary Sajid Javid. The bill "received broad support" by the House of Lords, but was amended to "ensure sufficient parliamentary scrutiny" of future agreements on international cooperation, including cases where "the death penalty may be imposed", the report briefing claims.

    Related:

    Iranian Journalist Hashemi Says FBI Tried to 'Instil Fear' During Her Detention
    Firms Like Google are a 'Threat to Democracy & Freedom Of Speech' – Researcher
    German Journalist Federation Calls on Regulators to Deny Broadcast License to RT
    UK is 'Very Afraid' Russian Media Could Reveal Its Syria Actions - Journalist
    Tags:
    new law, Freedom of Press, freedom of expression, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse