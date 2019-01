The European Parliament is holding a plenary session in Brussels in order to address Brexit following yesterday's vote in the UK's House of Commons on amendments to the withdrawal plan.

MEPs are gathering in Brussels a day after the British Parliament adopted changes to the Brexit procedure. MPs in London have urged the government to rule out leaving the European Union without a deal, also stating that the Northern Irish backstop should be replaced with alternative arrangements.

However, MPs rejected delaying Brexit and ruled that the Parliament should not be handed more control over the process.

