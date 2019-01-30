Avalanche in Southern Poland Buries Three People - Reports

According to preliminary information, three people could be under the snow, while three more were reportedly in the region. A rescue operation is underway, the media reported.
At present, the rescuers have stated that there is a second degree of avalanche danger in the Tatras region.
READ MORE: Avalanche Kills at Least 3 German Skiers in Austrian Alps — Reports
The current winter season has been marked by a lot of snow and a high risk of avalanches.
Two weeks ago, the newspaper Merkur reported that three skiers from southern Germany had died and a fourth was missing after an avalanche swept a slope of the Austrian Alps. Record-breaking snowfall has been reported in the Alps for over a week. On the German side, an avalanche cut off the commune of Balderschwang, stranding some 2,000 residents and tourists.
