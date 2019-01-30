Register
30 January 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019.

    UK PM May Answers Questions from MPs in House of Commons (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    The British Parliament has supplemented a government proposal for the deal with Brussels with two amendments, one of which provides for changing the text of the agreement and, thereby, the resumption of negotiations with Brussels.

    Theresa May stood before the Parliament on Wednesday as she answered the parliamentarians' questions after a late night session the previous night. 

    A heated exchange took place in the House of Commons between the Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn on the latest developments of Brexit negotiations.

    The two leaders, who fired accusations at each other over the dead-end nature of Brexit arrangements, are scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to discuss the path forward.

    Corbyn asked the PM to elaborate on the "alternative arrangements" to the Irish backstop deal in the Withdrawal Agreement, proposed in one of the two backed amendments on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Brexit Latest: MEP Slams UK for 'Magical Irish Backstop Thinking' Ahead of PMQs

    Theresa May's response was little short of vague, as she said the government is engaging positively with proposals put forward by the MPs on how an alternative exit mechanism can be reached. The PM however, shared one specific example of such proposals, namely work on the "mutual recognition of trusted trader schemes."

    The PM launched a counterattack against Corbyn, accusing him of opposing every move by the government to get a deal, while she worked hard to get one.

    "He [Corbyn] is the one risking no deal," May said.  

    The exchange between the two major party leaders appeared to draw on repetitive arguments, previously voiced in the House.

    Corbyn insisted again if the government fails to secure any legal changes to the backstop, it should find a solution based on a comprehensive customs union, a strong single market deal and the guaranteeing of rights and protections.

    The PM said the House voted to reject the no-deal but "it can't be the end of the story," as the only way to avoid a no-deal scenario is to "vote for a deal."

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Last week, May delivered a statement on her government's plans for Brexit following the defeat of the withdrawal bill in the House of Commons.

    News

    Votre message a été envoyé!
