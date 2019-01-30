3 Iraqi Citizens Arrested on Suspicion of Preparing Islamist Attack - Prosecutor

The German police have strengthened security checks after several cases of planned terror attacks around the country with more people connected to terrorist organisations, according to media reports.

Three Iraqi citizens have been arrested on suspicion of preparing an Islamist-motivated attack, the German Federal Prosecutor stated as quoted by Reuters.

The Federal Police’s special forces in the early morning of 30 January arrested 23-year-old Iraqi national Shahin F., 23-year-old Iraqi national Hersh F., and 36-year-old Iraqi national Rauf S. on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence that endangers the state, the German Federal Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Festnahme wegen des Verdachts der Vorbereitung einer schweren staatsgefährdenden Gewalttat, Pressemitteilung der #Bundesanwaltschaft v. 30.01.2019, https://t.co/I8Qii3MFB8 — Bundesanwaltschaft (@GBA_b_BGH) January 30, 2019

READ MORE: Security Tightened in Stuttgart Airport Amid Terror Fears — Reports

According to the statement, the homes of the arrested, as well as other persons who were previously suspected, are being searched by the Federal Police in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Baden-Württemberg.

"The findings to date show that the suspects have not yet envisaged a specific target for their attack. Further investigation must clarify whether the accused were involved in a terrorist group", the statement said.

Earlier in January, German authorities extradited a Syrian national, suspected of plotting a terrorist attack, to the Netherlands, the public prosecutor general's office stated.