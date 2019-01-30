3 Iraqi Citizens Arrested on Suspicion of Preparing Islamist Attack - Prosecutor

Three Iraqi citizens have been arrested on suspicion of preparing an Islamist-motivated attack, the German Federal Prosecutor stated as quoted by Reuters.
The Federal Police’s special forces in the early morning of 30 January arrested 23-year-old Iraqi national Shahin F., 23-year-old Iraqi national Hersh F., and 36-year-old Iraqi national Rauf S. on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence that endangers the state, the German Federal Prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Festnahme wegen des Verdachts der Vorbereitung einer schweren staatsgefährdenden Gewalttat, Pressemitteilung der #Bundesanwaltschaft v. 30.01.2019, https://t.co/I8Qii3MFB8— Bundesanwaltschaft (@GBA_b_BGH) January 30, 2019
READ MORE: Security Tightened in Stuttgart Airport Amid Terror Fears — Reports
"The findings to date show that the suspects have not yet envisaged a specific target for their attack. Further investigation must clarify whether the accused were involved in a terrorist group", the statement said.
Earlier in January, German authorities extradited a Syrian national, suspected of plotting a terrorist attack, to the Netherlands, the public prosecutor general's office stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)