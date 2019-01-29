Register
    The scene of a suspected car bomb is seen in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 20, 2019

    'New IRA' Group Claims Responsibility for Londonderry Car Bombing – Statement

    A group calling itself the 'New IRA' has claimed responsibility for detonating a car bomb in Londonerry on 19 January and issued a statement to the Derry Journal, stoking fears of fresh conflicts which could threaten the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

    Whilst no one was injured or killed in the January attack, the incident raised terror threats across the region and spiked fears of materialising a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Authorities in Northern Ireland and the European Union have warned that a hard border between both nations after Brexit could spike attacks across the two nations.

    The scene of a suspected car bomb is seen in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    "We also caution those who collaborate with the British that they are to desist immediately as no more warnings will be given," the group said in a statement to the Derry Journal on Tuesday.

    The group also denied that Brexit motivated it to plant the bomb, adding that the group's fight "goes on".

    "All this talk of Brexit, hard borders, soft borders, has no bearing on our actions and the IRA won't be going anywhere," the statement read. "Our fight goes on."

    The New IRA detonated a car bomb inside a pizza deliver van outside a Londonberry courthouse, prompting MI5, the UK's domestic security force to commission 700 spies to Belfast as a major security operation aimed at tackling the threat.

    The period of the Troubles saw nearly 30 years of fighting between Catholic Republicans from the Republic of Ireland and Protestant Unionists from Northern Ireland prior to forming a ceasefire in 1994 and the Good Friday agreement in 1998, with the latest version of the IRA began as one of a cluster of groups opposed to the peace accord.

