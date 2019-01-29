Police Evacuate Some 500 Migrants From Camp North of Paris - Reports

Over the past several months, France has been struggling to tackle the issue of makeshift migrant camps set up across Paris and other big cities.

The French police evacuated temporary migrant camp with 400-500 people on Tuesday morning in the prefecture of the region Porte de la Chapelle, France Bleu reported. The evacuated migrants will reportedly be placed in emergency centres.

"An evacuation is underway in the gateway to La Chapelle in northern Paris. About 400-500 migrants on the spot", InfoMigrants Francais said on Twitter.

Une évacuation est en cours dans le camps de porte de la Chapelle dans le nord de Paris. Environ 400-500 migrants sur place. pic.twitter.com/LwrovTvl58 — InfoMigrants Français (@InfoMigrants_fr) 29 января 2019 г.

According to migrant charities, people prefer staying at improvised camps rather than going to the reception centres provided by the state because they fear immediate deportation.

In October, police reported that some 1,800 people had been evacuated from the Grande-Synthe migrant camp located near the northern French city of Dunkirk and transferred to reception centres around the country.