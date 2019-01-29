Less Appetite for No-Deal Brexit in EU With German Economy Weakening - Trade Sec

UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox has stated that there is much less appetite for a no-deal Brexit in the EU with the German economy weakening, the BBC reported.
"We've seen, for example, the German economy weakening, we've seen the French economy weakening, and I think this (EU)view that 'we can simply weather out any disturbance that would occur from a no deal', I think there's much less appetite for that", he stated.
There will be another opportunity for lawmakers to vote against the no-deal Brexit, Fox stated as quoted by the BBC.
The statements come after UK Prime Minister Theresa May reported on her government's plans for Brexit last week, following a defeat of the withdrawal bill in the House of Commons.
READ MORE: Gov't Will Seek to End Free Movement in No-Deal Brexit Scenario — UK Home Office
Lawmakers from different parties have submitted amendments that could be put to the vote on Tuesday and, if passed, would influence how the government proceeds with its Brexit plans.
