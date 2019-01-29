Gov’t Will Seek to End Free Movement in No-Deal Brexit Scenario - UK Home Office

On Monday, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid set out provisions for EU citizens coming to Britain if the nation leaves the EU without a deal in place.

According to Javid, in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the UK will "end free movement once and for all — giving us full control of our borders for the first time in decades".

"However, we need to take a practical approach and minimise disruption to ensure the UK stays open for business. That is why we will introduce time-limited transitional arrangements and grant EU citizens coming after March 29 temporary leave," he added.

READ MORE: Riots & Chaos: EU Intelligence Predicts Anarchy on Britain's Streets Post-Brexit

A three-month transitional period will be established, during which EU citizens will be able to enter the UK to visit, work or study. In order to stay longer, EU citizens will need to apply for special permission and receive a "European Temporary Leave to Remain, which is valid for a further three years," the official statement on UK's government website reads.

Those EU citizens who would like to stay for a longer period will be "subject to identity, criminality and security checks before being granted permission to stay for three years."

READ MORE: Debunking the Security Fears of a No Deal Brexit, the EAW and Interpol

The official statement outlines that the "3 months' leave to enter for EU citizens will be free of charge but applications for European Temporary Leave to Remain will be paid for. Fees will be set out at a later date."

At the same time there will be no need for Irish citizens to recieve European Temporary Leave to Remain as they "will continue to have the right to enter and live in the UK under the Common Travel Area."

In January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.

READ MORE: MI5 Reportedly Deploys 700 Spies to N Ireland Amid Fears of Hard Border Violence

Earlier, May's cabinet reiterated its position on Brexit, saying the UK would leave the EU on 29 March regardless of the outcome of ongoing talks at home and possible discussions with Brussels. Deal or no deal, the UK will leave the bloc in March, according to May's cabinet.