Register
01:54 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Home Office

    Gov’t Will Seek to End Free Movement in No-Deal Brexit Scenario - UK Home Office

    CC BY 2.0 / Steve Cadman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    143

    On Monday, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid set out provisions for EU citizens coming to Britain if the nation leaves the EU without a deal in place.

    According to Javid, in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the UK will "end free movement once and for all — giving us full control of our borders for the first time in decades".

    "However, we need to take a practical approach and minimise disruption to ensure the UK stays open for business. That is why we will introduce time-limited transitional arrangements and grant EU citizens coming after March 29 temporary leave," he added. 

    READ MORE: Riots & Chaos: EU Intelligence Predicts Anarchy on Britain's Streets Post-Brexit

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Some Changes to Brexit Deal Will Need to Be Made to Secure Support of Parl't - May's Spokesman
    A three-month transitional period will be established, during which EU citizens will be able to enter the UK to visit, work or study. In order to stay longer, EU citizens will need to apply for special permission and receive a "European Temporary Leave to Remain, which is valid for a further three years," the official statement on UK's government website reads.

    Those EU citizens who would like to stay for a longer period will be "subject to identity, criminality and security checks before being granted permission to stay for three years."

    READ MORE: Debunking the Security Fears of a No Deal Brexit, the EAW and Interpol

    The official statement outlines that the "3 months' leave to enter for EU citizens will be free of charge but applications for European Temporary Leave to Remain will be paid for. Fees will be set out at a later date."

    Dollar banknotes
    CC0
    UK To Save $1.5 Bln in EU Tax Payments in Case of 'No-Deal' Brexit
    At the same time there will be no need for Irish citizens to recieve European Temporary Leave to Remain as they "will continue to have the right to enter and live in the UK under the Common Travel Area."

    In January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.

    READ MORE: MI5 Reportedly Deploys 700 Spies to N Ireland Amid Fears of Hard Border Violence

    Earlier, May's cabinet reiterated its position on Brexit, saying the UK would leave the EU on 29 March regardless of the outcome of ongoing talks at home and possible discussions with Brussels. Deal or no deal, the UK will leave the bloc in March, according to May's cabinet.

    Related:

    Prof on Possible No-Deal Brexit: It Could Be Process of Disgruntlement, Disorder
    No 'No Deal' Vow, No 2 Brexit Ref, No Fee for EU Citizens: No Massive May Change
    UK Could Nix No-Deal Brexit, Delay Article 50, Hammond Tells Business Leaders
    Airbus May Step up Preparations for No-Deal Brexit After Defeat of May's Deal
    Tags:
    rules, statement, Brexit, EU, Sajid Javid, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse