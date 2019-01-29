Register
08:13 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    Tuesday Vote on Brexit 'Plan B' in UK Parl't May Reshape Withdrawal Process

    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK lawmakers will vote on the government's alternative Brexit deal and several amendments to the Cabinet's plans on Tuesday, which might change how the United Kingdom is handling withdrawal from the European Union.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May reported on her government's plans for Brexit last week, following the defeat of the withdrawal bill in the House of Commons. May said her intention was to ask Brussels for more concessions on the Irish border backstop in a bid to secure backing of fellow Conservative lawmakers and their allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who have been critical of the backstop.

    READ MORE: Irish Simpsons Memes Roast British Politicians, Brexit & the Royals

    Lawmakers from different parties have submitted amendments that could be put to the vote on Tuesday and, if passed, would influence how the government proceeds with its Brexit plans.

    Vote on Options

    Brexit
    © Flickr/ Rareclass
    Brexit Latest: Boris' 'Freedom Clause,' Brady's 'Alternative Arrangements' & Second MP Vote on Brexit Deal
    Currently, the leadership of Labour party wants the government to rule out a no-deal scenario and give the parliament a chance to vote on various Brexit options, including a softer Brexit, where the United Kingdom remains part of a customs union with Brussels, as well as a possibility of a people's vote.

    The Liberal Democrats' amendment would, similarly, force the government to rule out a no-deal exit, but it would also instruct the Cabinet to set up another Brexit referendum.

    One of the proposed amendments was presented by Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve who sought to give the parliament rather than the government control over the Commons' agenda on several days. This would allow lawmakers choose which Brexit alternatives they want to discuss. Any motions passed this way would not be binding.

    Extend Brexit Deadline 

    Labour Party also actively suggested an amendment as the lawmaker Yvette Cooper was willing to wrangle the control over the parliament from the government for one day in order to attempt to pass a bill that would set February 26 as a deadline for May to have her deal approved by the Commons. If she failed to do so, the parliament would then vote on asking the European Union to extend Brexit deadline from March 29 to December 31.

    Big Big clock tower of Westminster Palace.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Riots & Chaos: EU Intelligence Predicts Anarchy on Britain's Streets Post-Brexit
    One more Labour’s representative, Stella Creasy, has suggested extending Brexit deadline in order to create a citizen's assembly, which might then help debate solutions to the Brexit impasse.

    In addition, Labour lawmaker, Rachel Reeves, has submitted an amendment that pushes the government to extend the Brexit deadline, but does not indicate for how long.

    At the same time, Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn has put down a proposal for lawmakers to hold a number of "indicative votes" to find out which option the House of Commons was the likeliest to support, while Conservative Andrew Murrison is urging for the backstop to either end by December 2021 or be scrapped from the withdrawal agreement.

    Speaker John Bercow will announce on Tuesday which of the 14 proposed amendments will be put to the vote and in what order. The voting itself is likely to happen in the evening.

    Related:

    May's Spokesman: Changes to Brexit Deal Should Be Made to Gain Support of Parl't
    Brexit Latest: Boris' 'Freedom Clause' & Second MP Vote on Brexit Deal
    Dutch Gov't in Talks With Over 250 UK-Based Firms Amid Brexit Impasse - Reports
    Tags:
    vote, Brexit, House of Commons, Labour party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse