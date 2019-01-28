May Asks MPs to Support Replacing N Irish Backstop With Alternative - Reports

Earlier in the day, deputy chief EU negotiator Sabine Weyand said that the EU was open to "alternative arrangements" to the Irish backstop.

A source in May's office told Reuters that the prime minister had asked lawmakers to support a proposal that would replace the Northern Irish backstop listed in the Brexit deal with another arrangement.

Earlier in the day, Theresa May spokesman said that the prime minister planned to give parliament a second chance to approve Brexit deal as soon as possible, adding that the talks to change the deal in the way, the lawmakers would approve it, were ongoing.

In January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.

Earlier, May's cabinet reiterated its position on Brexit, saying the UK would leave the EU on 29 March regardless of the outcome of ongoing talks at home and possible discussions with Brussels. Deal or no deal, the UK will leave the bloc in March, according to May's cabinet.

The Irish border issue, however, remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the way of the divorce deal between London and Brussels.