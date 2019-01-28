Risk of UK Crashing Out High, We Need to Prepare For it - EU Official

Earlier in the day, Theresa May's spokesperson confirmed that in order to secure parliamentary support, the government would seek changes in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Deputy Chief Negotiator Sabine Weyand said the European Union would like clarity from Britain on how it sees post-Brexit trade relations if they are to move forward and avoid the most abrupt form of Brexit.

"It is quite a challenge to see how you can construct from a diversity of the opposition a positive majority for the deal, and that is the task now for the UK government and the House of Commons," Weyand said.

UK House Speaker May Be Denied Lordship Over Brexit Debate Vote - Reports

"There will be no more negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement," she added, remarking that with just 60 days left, time was very tight to complete the ratification of the treaty.

In early January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.

Furthermore, May has rejected calls for a second referendum, pointing out that the UK should not delay its withdrawal from the European Union.

The UK is set to leave the European Union on 29 March, with the transition period expected to end in December 2020.