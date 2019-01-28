Russian Su-27 Jet Scrambled to Intercept US P-8A Poseidon - Russian MoD

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept a US Boeing P-8A Poseidon military aircraft above the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a press release on Monday without specifying when the incident took place.
The ministry added that Russian airspace control systems discovered an air target approaching Russia's state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.
"To intercept the target, a Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled. The Russian jet's crew approached the flying object while maintaining a safe distance, where it identified it as a US Boeing P-8A Poseidon military aircraft," the ministry's statement noted.
The ministry's announcement follows its earlier report released on 24 January of a Russian Su-27 jet being scrambled to intercept a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft spotted over the Baltic Sea, close to the Russian border.
