Register
16:37 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brexit Latest: Boris' 'Freedom Clause' & Second MP Vote on Brexit Deal

    © Flickr/ Rareclass
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Theresa May's spokesperson has confirmed on Monday that in order to secure parliamentary support, the government would see to changes in the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the EU would have to agree.

    The PM's spokesperson also announced that the MPs will have a second chance to approve her Brexit deal as soon as possible.  

    According to former Cabinet minister, Boris Johnson, the only way for May to mend the situation is to introduce a "freedom clause," which would allow the UK to get out of the backstop without the agreement of the EU.

    "If the PM secures that change — a proper UK-sized perforation in the fabric of the backstop itself — I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her," Johnson added.

    He also suggested that rumour has it that Theresa May is ready to abandon her Withdrawal Agreement, voted down by the Parliament on 15 January.

    Known for being vocal on the topic of Brexit and the way Westminster leads its negotiations, he compared Brussels to a playground.

    "After two-and-a-half years of being pushed around in the playground of Brussels, we are turning, blinking, rolling up our sleeves, pushing our spectacles up our noses — and preparing to fight back. I have heard it from the lips of very senior sources in government — speaking with the authority, it is claimed, of the prime minister herself — that this country is about to seek proper binding legal change to the current lamentable withdrawal agreement," Johnson said.

    Theresa May has maintained that her Withdrawal Agreement can be approved by the House of Commons lawmakers, provided their concerns over the Irish border issue are settled.

    A fresh proposal by another pro-Brexit MP, Graham Brady, said the backstop should be replaced by "alternative arrangements." In that case, Brady — who is the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers — would pledge his support to the PM's deal.

    "I am hoping the way in which the amendment is crafted can attract that very broad support and if we can win the vote on my amendment then I think it gives the prime minister enormous firepower," Brady said.   

    The PM's spokesperson has also confirmed Downing Street's commitment to leaving the EU on 29 March, 2019, adding that he could not imagine any circumstances under which the MPs would not be given another chance to vote on approving a Brexit deal.

    READ MORE: May's Spokesman: Changes to Brexit Deal Should Be Made to Gain Support of Parl't

    Related:

    May's Spokesman: Changes to Brexit Deal Should Be Made to Gain Support of Parl't
    UK Chancellor Warns No-Deal Brexit Could Disrupt Economy in Near-Term
    Henry Bolton on Brexit: Government Has Failed Appallingly to Plan and Prepare
    'Because It's Worth It': Hard Brexit Contingency Plans by L'Oreal
    Tags:
    Brexit, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse