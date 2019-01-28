Brexit Latest: Boris' 'Freedom Clause' & Second MP Vote on Brexit Deal

Theresa May's spokesperson has confirmed on Monday that in order to secure parliamentary support, the government would see to changes in the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the EU would have to agree.

The PM's spokesperson also announced that the MPs will have a second chance to approve her Brexit deal as soon as possible.

According to former Cabinet minister, Boris Johnson, the only way for May to mend the situation is to introduce a "freedom clause," which would allow the UK to get out of the backstop without the agreement of the EU.

If the PM is ready to fight back against Brussels then her deal could yet be fixed — but it will need the Freedom Clause https://t.co/F1ixr3oGyu — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 28, 2019​

"If the PM secures that change — a proper UK-sized perforation in the fabric of the backstop itself — I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her," Johnson added.

He also suggested that rumour has it that Theresa May is ready to abandon her Withdrawal Agreement, voted down by the Parliament on 15 January.

Known for being vocal on the topic of Brexit and the way Westminster leads its negotiations, he compared Brussels to a playground.

"After two-and-a-half years of being pushed around in the playground of Brussels, we are turning, blinking, rolling up our sleeves, pushing our spectacles up our noses — and preparing to fight back. I have heard it from the lips of very senior sources in government — speaking with the authority, it is claimed, of the prime minister herself — that this country is about to seek proper binding legal change to the current lamentable withdrawal agreement," Johnson said.

Theresa May has maintained that her Withdrawal Agreement can be approved by the House of Commons lawmakers, provided their concerns over the Irish border issue are settled.

A fresh proposal by another pro-Brexit MP, Graham Brady, said the backstop should be replaced by "alternative arrangements." In that case, Brady — who is the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers — would pledge his support to the PM's deal.

"I am hoping the way in which the amendment is crafted can attract that very broad support and if we can win the vote on my amendment then I think it gives the prime minister enormous firepower," Brady said.

This evening, I've added my name to Sir Graham Brady's #Brexit amendment. This requires the NI backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border; supports leaving the EU & means parliament would support the #WithdrawalAgreement subject to this change. — Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 27, 2019​

I like Graham Brady (was my MP when I was in Altrincham). But his amendment on the Irish backstop is fantasy. He can't be naive enough to think the EU27 will budge on this?



My conclusion: this is now all about keeping the Tory party together and sod the consequences for the UK? — Prof. Colin Talbot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@colinrtalbot) January 28, 2019​

The PM's spokesperson has also confirmed Downing Street's commitment to leaving the EU on 29 March, 2019, adding that he could not imagine any circumstances under which the MPs would not be given another chance to vote on approving a Brexit deal.

