Register
15:11 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Undersecretary of State at the Chancellery of the President of Poland Wojciech Kolarski place candles at the Monument to the Victims during a commemoration event at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2019

    Nationalists Call to 'Free Poland from Jews' at Auschwitz March - Reports

    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta / Jakub Porzycki
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Jewish groups in Poland last year voiced their outrage over what they called a "growing wave of anti-Semitism" in the country. Their remarks came after the Polish president signed a bill that allowed the government to jail individuals for mentioning Poland's involvement in Nazi war crimes committed during World War Two.

    Dozens of Polish nationalists gathered at the former Auschwitz death camp on International Holocaust Remembrance Day to call for what they described as the "liberation of Poland from Jews".

    The controversial demonstration took place on Sunday near the landmark gate with the notorious Nazi slogan "Arbeit Macht Frei", translated "Work Sets You Free".

    It was led by Piotr Rybak of the Polish Independence Movement, a nationalist who was sentenced to three months in jail for burning a Jewish effigy at an anti-Muslim march in Wroclaw in 2015.

    "It's time to fight against Jewry and free Poland from it! Where are the rulers of this country?" Rybak said, as quoted by TVN24, accusing Jews and Israel of attempting to distort Polish history.

    Carrying a national flag, the group laid wreaths at Auschwitz's Death Wall, where shooting executions took place, to commemorate Polish victims.

    READ MORE: Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Diplomat Over 'Anti-Iran' Summit

    A meeting in another part of the site brought together top Polish politicians, including the country's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as some of the remaining former prisoners of the extermination camp, which was liberated 74 years ago by Soviet troops.

    When asked by Deputy Mayor of Warsaw Pawel Rabiej how long it would take the government to react to displays of anti-Semitism, Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski quipped: "React to what? To the fact that someone is not in their right mind and blames all the evil in this world and his frustrations on a particular nation?"

    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    ‘Poles Were Murdered for Same Reasons That Russians Were’ – Holocaust Historian

    "If you are trying to blame this government for anti-Semitism in the heads of seriously crazy (I believe) fools, it is indecent and unwise," he said, adding that fascism and anti-Semitism are "hideous" nevertheless.

    The Polish government does not deny that the mass killing of Jews took place during World War II, but disputes the level of complicity that Polish citizens had in the Holocaust. Warsaw acknowledges that individual Poles did collaborate with the Nazis against their Jewish neighbours, but insists that assigning blame to the whole country is unwarranted.

    Last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial bill that outlawed blaming Poland for participation in crimes committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, threatening jail terms of up to three years for violators. Specifically, the legislation prohibited the use of the expression "Polish death camps".

    Israel's Foreign Ministry noted that it was "deeply disappointed" with the bill and condemned it as an "attempt to challenge historical truth". The outcry prompted the government to water it down, removing jail sentences for breaches.

    Related:

    Thai Pop Idol Apologises for Wearing Nazi Top Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day
    Some Britons Don't Believe in the Holocaust, Underestimate Death Toll – Survey
    Vandal Draws Swastikas On Holocaust Survivor Spouse’s Residence in NYC – Report
    Dutch Railways to Pay Compensation to Holocaust Victims' Relatives - Reports
    Over Third of Europeans Know Little or Nothing About Holocaust - Poll
    Tags:
    Holocaust, anti-Semitism, World War II, Piotr Rybak, Mateusz Morawiecki, Andrzej Duda, Israel, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse