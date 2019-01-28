Madrid Airport Officials Search for Owner of Plane Abandoned for Nearly 10 Years

Madrid’s Barajas Airport is looking for the owner of the aircraft which was reportedly left on the tarmac for almost a decade.

Police are actively looking for the owner of a model Mc Donnell Douglas MD87 aircraft, with an EC KRV registration mark, according to the Barajas Airport administration.

The Office of Air Transport and Airports (Aena) said that this is the only aircraft abandoned in the capital's airport.

READ MORE: Sala Mulled Commercial Flight Before Agreeing to Fly on Doomed Plane — Reports

The abandoned MD-87 was previously owned by Spanish charter airline Pronair and made regular trips to China until it was closed in 2008, according to the El Pais newspaper. A few years later it allegedly was acquired by Saicus Air, which went bankrupt in 2010.

Aena checks abandoned planes' ownership registries in a bid to identify owners. The department also receives data on the last owner and sends them a formal claim for the reimbursement of the accumulated debt for parking.

If the amount is not paid, a recovery procedure is initiated in court, as per established protocols.