At Least 9 Injured in Explosion in Residential Area in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A presumed gas explosion has hit a residential area in The Hague in the western Netherlands on Sunday, leaving at least nine people injured, local media reported citing the fire department.

The blast caused the front of the building to collapse, and at least one person remains trapped beneath the rubble, according to the NL Times media outlet.

At least three people have been rescued from the rubble, while nine people were injured and sent to local hospitals, the media outlet reported.

READ MORE: 'Soros-Backed': Public Takes Swipe at Black Pete Protestors in Netherlands

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said citing police that there were no Russian nationals among the injured.