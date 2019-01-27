Britain's Prince Philip Apologises to Woman Injured in Car Crash

Earlier this month, Prince Philip had a car accident while driving home. The Duke of Edinburgh escaped without being hurt, while the driver of the other car involved sustained minor injuries.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has apologised to Emma Fairweather, a mother-of-two who was injured in a car accident caused by the prince earlier this month.

"I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured," Prince Philip wrote in a letter to Emma Fairweather.

A member of the royal family signed the message with his name, without titles: "Yours truly, Philip."

Feirezer paid special attention to this, saying "I was pleasantly surprised by his personal attitude."

Earlier, it was reported that the apology to the woman was brought by Elizabeth II herself instead of the prince.

On 18 January, the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham estate in eastern England. The 97-year-old prince was driving on a country road en route to his home when the crash took place.

Phillip's Land Rover rolled over after being hit, but doctors found no cause for concern after examining him.