Yellow Vests Leader Sustains Eye Injury as Protests Turn Violent (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

During the ongoing wave of Yellow Vests protests on Saturday, French police used tear gas and water canons to disperse rioters at the Place de la Bastille in Paris, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Yellow Vests movement leader Jérôme Rodriguez sustained an eye injury in clashes at the Place de la Bastille in Paris, a Sputnik France correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

According to the journalist, French police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

This came after the French Interior Ministry didn't rule out the possibility of new clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

© Sputnik / Yellow Vests Riot

The wave of Yellow Vests protests began in mid-November in response government plans to raise fuel taxes, with protests quickly turning violent and descending into a wider anti-Macron movement.