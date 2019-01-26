WATCH Paris Police Deploy Armoured Cars Near Arc de Triomphe

The renowned French landmark has been a prominent feature of the weekly Yellow Vest protests in the French capital, with protesters and police repeatedly clashing near the monument, which was stormed and vandalised last month.

French police have deployed several armoured cars and multiple police vans at the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday morning, footage broadcast by BFM TV and amateur video from the scene published online shows.

The deployment follows reports that several dozen Yellow Vests protesters had gathered near the monument on the Champs Elysees ahead of expected protests on Saturday.

No clashes with police were reported as of 10 am local time.

Earlier, at a meeting of law enforcement officials, French authorities warned that protests may again descend into violence and riots. Last week, following accusations of police violence, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner promised that riot police equipped with weapons firing rubber bullets would be equipped with body cameras, calling it a "requirement for transparency." At least 2,000 protesters and 1,000 police have been injured in the Yellow Vests protests, which began on November 17 as a protest against austerity and numerous new taxes by the Macron government and are now entering their 11th week.

The Arc de Triomphe, one of the most famous and revered landmarks in all of France and the pride of Paris, faced repairs last month after being damaged during the protests by a group of vandals. Damage included spray-painted graffiti demanding President Macron's resignation, as well as defacement with anti-government slogans. The statue of Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic on display at the entrance to the Arc de Triomphe museum, was smashed during the violence. The Arc de Triomphe stands over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, commemorating the 1.4 million French soldier who died in WWI.