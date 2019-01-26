WATCH Paris Police Deploy Armoured Cars Near Arc de Triomphe

French police have deployed several armoured cars and multiple police vans at the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday morning, footage broadcast by BFM TV and amateur video from the scene published online shows.
🚨 #France ℹ #Paris: The #GiletsJaunes begin to gather at the place de l’étoile, the cops are positioned #ActeXI #26January#Resistance #YellowVests #GJ #GiletsJaune #Solidarity ✌ pic.twitter.com/j6OzrFtEg8— Partisan FB🏴 (@PartisanDE) 26 января 2019 г.
The deployment follows reports that several dozen Yellow Vests protesters had gathered near the monument on the Champs Elysees ahead of expected protests on Saturday.
Les GJ se rassemblent devant l’arc de triomphe avant de partir vers Bastille. @RFI @GauquelinIgor pic.twitter.com/YPLQ9MF7gB— Rogez olivier (@orogez) 26 января 2019 г.
No clashes with police were reported as of 10 am local time.
Read More: Yellow Vests Protests Continue for 11th Week in Paris (VIDEO)
The Arc de Triomphe, one of the most famous and revered landmarks in all of France and the pride of Paris, faced repairs last month after being damaged during the protests by a group of vandals. Damage included spray-painted graffiti demanding President Macron's resignation, as well as defacement with anti-government slogans. The statue of Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic on display at the entrance to the Arc de Triomphe museum, was smashed during the violence. The Arc de Triomphe stands over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, commemorating the 1.4 million French soldier who died in WWI.
All comments
Show new comments (0)