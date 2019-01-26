Reason Why Queen and Prince Philip Don’t Wear Seatbelts Explained

The Queen, 92, was seen arriving at a Women’s Institute event in West Newton today with no seatbelt, according to a source. Prince Philip’s Land Rover also reportedly had the vital safety feature deactivated — to the fury of road safety campaigners – just a week after Philip, 97, was involved in a road crash.
According to a source, Jaguar Land Rover was instructed to disable the seatbelt alarm on vehicles supplied to the royals “so that the driver doesn’t have the continuous warning beeps if they don’t wear a seatbelt.”
“In the threat and risk matrix it's a matter of looking at each individual situation to decide what is the best way of achieving what needs to be achieved. For example, considering that a quick entry or exit to a vehicle is easier when people aren't strapped into seat belts,” he said.
However, road campaigners said Prince Philip was “disrespecting” the public and had to wear one — even if the alarm is turned off.
British Safety Council chairman Lawrence Waterman was furious saying: “It’s not as if it’s onerous or difficult — and the law requires it. Obviously, these safety devices are a helpful reminder and I’m very disappointed as I do feel the royals should be setting a better example.”
Waterman noted that Prince Philip should be wearing a seatbelt. As he’s “old enough to know what he should be doing.”
Neither Jaguar Land Rover nor Buckingham Palace has commented on the matter.
