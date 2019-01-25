4 Dead, 2 Injured After Tourist Plane, Helicopter Collide in Alps – Authorities

At least six people were on board the helicopter and aircraft, which fell near the Rutor glacier in the Italian Alps, in the deep valley of La Thuile, a respresentative of local emergency service told Sputnik.
The tourist plane and the helicopter were flying at around 10,000ft at the time of the crash.
A helicopter with Alpine Rescue staff and medics on board has rushed to the site of the incident.
The National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps said in a Tweet that a search-and-rescue effort is underway.
🔴 #ValledAosta, La Thuile: intervento del #SoccorsoAlpino in corso sul ghiacciaio del Rutor per incidente aereo. Si tratta di un impatto tra un elicottero e un aereo da turismo. Seguono aggiornamenti.— Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (@cnsas_official) 25 января 2019 г.
