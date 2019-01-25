4 Dead, 2 Injured After Tourist Plane, Helicopter Collide in Alps – Authorities

Four people died, while two were left injured, after a tourist plane collided with a helicopter in the mountains of Valle d'Aosta in the Alps, Italian media Affaritaliani reported on Friday.

At least six people were on board the helicopter and aircraft, which fell near the Rutor glacier in the Italian Alps, in the deep valley of La Thuile, a respresentative of local emergency service told Sputnik.

The tourist plane and the helicopter were flying at around 10,000ft at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Avalanche Kills at Least 3 German Skiers in Austrian Alps — Reports

A helicopter with Alpine Rescue staff and medics on board has rushed to the site of the incident.

The National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps said in a Tweet that a search-and-rescue effort is underway.