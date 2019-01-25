New CDU Leader More Popular Than Merkel - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has surpassed Chancellor Angela Merkel in political popularity ranking, a poll released on Friday shows.

According to the poll conducted by INSA research institute for Focus media outlet, Kramp-Karrenbauer scored 7.9 points and became Germany's favourite politician. Angela Merkel came second increasing her score by 2.5 points, in comparison to the previous poll.

Among the politicians occupying the first 10 positions in the ranking, there are: Die Linke leader in the Bundestag Sahra Wagenknecht, Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Katarina Barley, and Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner.

Head of Free Democratic Party of Germany Wolfgang Kubicki and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer have significantly improved their positions in the ranking, coming eighth and eleventh, respectively. In total, 21 politicians were present in the ranking.

The survey was conducted among 2,044 respondents and covered the whole territory of Germany. The participants were asked a question "To what extent do these politicians represent your interests?".