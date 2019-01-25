Register
    Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government, Brussels

    Italian Prime Minister Concerned Over Germany-France Aachen Treaty of Friendship

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed concern on Friday over the Treaty of Aachen, a friendship agreement between Germany and France signed earlier in January, in particular, its provisions regarding Berlin's prospects for becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

    "[That provision] is not a legal obligation, but a foreign policy goal that squeezes out Europe… It has always been supposed that [the seat in the UNSC] will be granted to Europe, hasn't it?… The UNSC represents a structure where the WWII victors have a veto. Did Germany lose or win WWII?" Conte said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

    He recalled that Italy had consistently supported the idea of granting a seat on the UNSC to the European Union as a whole.

    French President Emmanuel Macron hugs German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace. File photo
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel signed a friendship treaty on Tuesday in the German city of Aachen, which defined granting Germany permanent membership in the UNSC as a priority of the French-German diplomacy.

    In June 2018, the UN General Assembly gave Germany temporary membership in the UNSC for the 2019-2020 period along with four other countries. In December, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas suggested that the UNSC should be reformed, pointing to Germany's growing role in the world.

    The Treaty of Aachen, based on the Elysee Treaty of friendship of January 22, 1963, provides for expanding the cooperation between Paris and Berlin in such fields as policy, the economy, defence, security, culture and interaction between societies.

