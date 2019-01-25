Register
10:52 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019

    Woman Kidnapped By Arab Migrant Gang in Italy Tells of MONTHS-LONG Sex Ordeal

    © REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    334

    The woman, who eventually got away from the gang that abducted her, says her captivity lasted for two months in early 2017. This comes on the heels of reports about an Italian girl who died after being drugged and raped by a group of illegal immigrants from Africa.

    Six Tunisians have been accused of kidnapping a Belgian woman in Italy and subjecting her to sexual slavery.

    Local media report that the horror story unfolded in the winter of 2017, when the 32-year-old victim, who lives in the seaside resort of Sanremo on the Italian Riviera, approached her alleged tormentors on the street to buy drugs.

    The men, who are said to be aged between 23 and 50, then abducted her and took her to a home where she was tied to a bed with ropes. She had a "guard" who made sure she could not escape from her molesters, who took turns raping her. The victim says that her kidnappers figured she could become a source of income and invited "clients" to the house to rape her for a fee.

    READ MORE: Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018

    This captivity lasted for nearly two months, she told prosecutors, before she was able to escape her prison. A Belgian media outlet reports that it was her tormentors who let her go.

    Italian police are now investigating the claims; the six suspects have been arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse, and aiding and abetting prostitution.

    Migrants and refugees are assisted by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, as they crowd aboard a boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea about 21 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. European Union leaders are poised to take a big step on Friday in closing off the illegal migration routes from Libya across the central Mediterranean, where thousands have died trying to reach the EU, the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said.
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Number of Migrant Sea Arrivals in EU Nearly Doubles Year-on-Year in 2019 - UN

    Four undocumented immigrants from Senegal, Gambia and Nigeria were arrested in another harrowing case in October in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Italian girl in Rome. Prosecutors found that she had approached the men to buy drugs, and died from a drug overdose the same night, after they gang-raped her.

    The case made headlines in Italy and fuelled public debate on immigrant-related crime, and triggered protests against Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi numbering in the thousands.

    Europe has seen a wave of sex attacks amid the migrant crisis that first plagued the EU in 2015, when the EU's open-door refugee policy, spearheaded by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, paved the way for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Northern Africa and Middle East to enter the bloc.

    Italy has been on the front lines of the crisis; it is believed that over 600,000 migrants have reached the country by boat from Africa since 2015. Matteo Salvini, Italy's Interior Minister and the leader of the League party, has adopted a hard-line stance on immigration and challenged the EU's previously migrant-friendly policy. Last year, he closed Italian ports to NGO ships that rescue refugees at sea and issued a decree that suspended the asylum process for persons considered to be "socially dangerous".

    Related:

    EU Commission Intensifying Legal Procedure Against Hungary Over Migrant Row
    UK to Spend Over $7Mln on High-Tech Equipment in Calais to Stem Migrant Tide
    EU Court Wants London to Take Back Migrants Entering Bloc via UK Amid Brexit
    Bundestag Classifies Maghreb States, Georgia as ‘Safe’ for Migrant Deportation
    Two Child Rapists Caught Entering US With Illegal Migrant Caravan – Report
    Tags:
    sexual slavery, rape, kidnapping, European Union, Desiree Mariottini, Italy, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse