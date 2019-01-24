Dutch Gov't in Talks With Over 250 UK-Based Firms Amid Brexit Impasse - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, which is part of the nation's Economy Ministry, is in talks with over 250 UK-based companies about relocating their businesses to the Netherlands in light of Brexit uncertainty and the increasing likelihood that the United Kingdom will leave the EU without a deal, The Times reported.

Despite Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's assurances that his country does not see Brexit as a business opportunity, banks that will move operations to the Netherlands will be able to avoid caps on bonuses, while its employees will be provided with partial tax brakes for eight years, The Times newspaper reported.

The impasse in London-Brussels talks made a number of companies based in the United Kingdom consider moving to the continent. On January 22, Sony announced its decision to relocate to Amsterdam, prior to which Panasonic also chose the Dutch capital for its headquarters in August.

The Netherlands is not the only country that is trying to lure UK companies ready for relocation. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted over 140 business leaders, including many from the United Kingdom, at an event held at Versailles Palace on Monday in a bid to persuade them to move their businesses to France. Paris is currently in talks with 50 UK-based firms about their possible relocation.

Earlier in January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.

This has increased the chances of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a mutual deal. Afterward, dozens of business leaders called on May to support another referendum on Brexit.

May has already rejected calls for a second referendum, pointing out that the United Kingdom should not delay its withdrawal from the European Union. The country is expected to leave the bloc on March 29.