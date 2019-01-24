Dutch Gov't in Talks With Over 250 UK-Based Firms Amid Brexit Impasse - Reports

Despite Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's assurances that his country does not see Brexit as a business opportunity, banks that will move operations to the Netherlands will be able to avoid caps on bonuses, while its employees will be provided with partial tax brakes for eight years, The Times newspaper reported.
The impasse in London-Brussels talks made a number of companies based in the United Kingdom consider moving to the continent. On January 22, Sony announced its decision to relocate to Amsterdam, prior to which Panasonic also chose the Dutch capital for its headquarters in August.
Earlier in January, the UK House of Commons rejected the Brexit plan that was presented by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union.
May has already rejected calls for a second referendum, pointing out that the United Kingdom should not delay its withdrawal from the European Union. The country is expected to leave the bloc on March 29.
