Register
17:37 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019

    Spain Urges Early Election in Venezuela - Foreign Minister

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    405

    MADRID (Sputnik) - Venezuela should hold early elections, and the European Union should form a position on this issue as soon as possible, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has stated.

    "We should preserve European unity if we want this election to be held so that Venezuelan people can express their opinion in this election with all guarantees respected… We want unity in actions to ensure that a free, democratic will of Venezuelan people [is expressed] with respected guarantees. We will see if we can do it… It is important to conduct the election", the foreign minister said, adding that the election should be organized as soon as possible.

    Juan Guaido, president of National Assembly, shows marks on his wrists, which he says are from handcuffs, to supporters at a rally in Caraballeda, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis. Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him, right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Venezuela Protests for 3d Day, Shots Replace Cooking Banging of Pots (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Borrell added that there should be close cooperation with the current Venezuelan government, as it is impossible to ignore it.

    He also noted, when commenting the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron about European support for the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela in the wake of the "illegitimate" 2018 election, that he does not consider "the regime to be legitimate as this legitimacy comes from an election which we [Spain] do not recognize."

    "There are people dead, there was violence, we cannot stand [on the same position] as the day before yesterday, and we must avoid the worsening of the situation. This requires an intervention process — to ensure the only possible way out — an election", Borrell stressed.

    The foreign minister noted that over 200,000 Spanish citizens are currently in Venezuela and their safety is of high concern for Spanish authorities.

    READ MORE: EU Supports 'Re-Establishment of Democracy' in Venezuela — Macron

    A woman and a girl walk in front of a graffiti of US Uncle Sam in Caracas on March 11, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / FEDERICO PARRA
    How US-Venezuela Escalation Unfolded From Sanctions to Trump Backing Anti-Maduro Coup
    The statement comes after the opposition-run Venezuelan National Assembly on 22 January adopted a statement declaring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a usurper. A day later, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president at a mass rally in the Venezuelan capital.

    So far, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Council President Donald Tusk and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini have expressed their support.

    Related:

    How US-Venezuela Escalation Unfolded From Sanctions to Backing Anti-Maduro Coup
    Venezuela Protests for 3d Day, Shots Replace Cooking Banging of Pots (VIDEOS)
    EU Supports 'Re-Establishment of Democracy' in Venezuela - Macron
    Russia Warns US Against Military Interference in Venezuela's Affairs
    Tags:
    support, president, protests, Juan Guaido, Josep Borrell, Nicolas Maduro, Spain, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse