Over 50% of French Citizens Unhappy With Media Coverage of 'Yellow Vests' – Poll

Thirty-two percent of respondents, in contrast, positively assessed the coverage, according to the pollster's trust barometer.
Meanwhile, 67 percent of the French were convinced that media were overdramatizing the events. A total of 52 percent believed that people with hard-line views were too frequently given a platform to speak up.
The wave of the so-called yellow vests protesters — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November.
The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that sparked the protests and introduced a number of measures to resolve the nation's economic and social crisis, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.
